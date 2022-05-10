Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.07.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

