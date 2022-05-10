Citigroup Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $24.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.23% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

