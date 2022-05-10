Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.19 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and $1.06 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,267.25 or 0.99932426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00106048 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

