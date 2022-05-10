Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

