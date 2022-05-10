CloakCoin Price Reaches $1.22 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,843,081 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

