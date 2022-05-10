CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CCMP stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.13.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CMC Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

