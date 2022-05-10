Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 391,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

