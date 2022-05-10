Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.71. 683,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,344. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

