Coastline Trust Co Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.28. 104,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.