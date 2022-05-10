Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 112,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

