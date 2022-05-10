Coastline Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.12. 9,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.