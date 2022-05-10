Coin Artist (COIN) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Coin Artist (COIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $308,361.09 and approximately $65.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,138.20 or 0.99872916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00106560 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.