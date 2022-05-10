Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at DA Davidson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.57.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

