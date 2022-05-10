Comparing SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -156.53% -43.12% -22.71% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -44.59% -42.08%

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 5.13 -$178.29 million ($1.22) -3.17 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 52.66 -$173.91 million ($4.22) -8.84

SpringWorks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.60%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $123.33, indicating a potential upside of 230.65%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. In addition, the company has clinical collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Precision BioSciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., and AbbVie, Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

