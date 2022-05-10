Compound Price Hits $92.21 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Compound has a market capitalization of $632.07 million and approximately $157.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $92.21 or 0.00291956 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,854,682 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.