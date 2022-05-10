Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,400.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.09 or 0.07541495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00257018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00741580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00076886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00551021 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005685 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.