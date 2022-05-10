Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 24,105 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

