Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,486 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

