Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 57,787 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

