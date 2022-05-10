Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

