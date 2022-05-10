Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

