Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 195,981 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195,981 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
