ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 23.51%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

