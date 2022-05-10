Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. 1,058,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

