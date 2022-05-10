Coral Products plc (CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 1st

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRU opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. Coral Products has a twelve month low of GBX 11.65 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.89 ($0.22).

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

