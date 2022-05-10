Coral Products plc (CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on June 1st

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRU opened at GBX 15 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £11.80 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. Coral Products has a twelve month low of GBX 11.65 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.89 ($0.22).
