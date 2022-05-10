Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $32.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 11,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

