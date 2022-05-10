CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $65,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.