Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 2,647,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

