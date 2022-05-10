Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,069.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558,760 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $70,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,723,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 455,220 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 25,110,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.