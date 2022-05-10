Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CR. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$4.79 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.