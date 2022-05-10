CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.56

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 37672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CRH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CRH by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

