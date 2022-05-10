CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.56

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 37672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CRH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CRH by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in CRH by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

