Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CRCT stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 924,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,603. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65.

Get Cricut alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,548,434 shares in the company, valued at $174,581,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,501,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,708.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.