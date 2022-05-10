CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $169.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

