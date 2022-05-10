CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 12.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66. 157,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,519,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.93.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.