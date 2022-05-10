Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.10.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,291,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

