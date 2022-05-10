CropperFinance (CRP) Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $900,575.93 and approximately $17,257.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,235.78 or 0.99720081 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

