Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of CCK opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

