Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005493 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00340716 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00220586 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

