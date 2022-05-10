Crust Shadow (CSM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,010.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.03 or 0.99999763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00107352 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

