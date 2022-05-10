CRYPTO20 Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $199,542.63 and approximately $22.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,168.83 or 0.99982884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00106877 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,371,162 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

