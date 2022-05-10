CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,673.16

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $172,673.16 and approximately $142.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,764 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

