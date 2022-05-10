Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 5,794 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. 274,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

