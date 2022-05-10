Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

