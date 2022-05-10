Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,815 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $6.98 on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.95. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

