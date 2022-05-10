Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sempra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Shares of SRE traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

