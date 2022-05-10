Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. 73,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

