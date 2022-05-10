Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.47.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

