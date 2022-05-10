Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Suzano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suzano by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 127,999 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SUZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

