Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.51. 157,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

